Members from the 436th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 2023 Police Week Ruck at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 25, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th SFS held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 7827888 VIRIN: 230525-F-IF976-1001 Resolution: 5724x3710 Size: 1.09 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.