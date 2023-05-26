Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023

Airmen assigned to the 436th Security Forces Squadron salute the United States flag at the 2023 Police Week opening ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th SFS held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez)

