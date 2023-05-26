Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023 [Image 5 of 8]

    Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 436th Security Forces Squadron salute the United States flag at the 2023 Police Week opening ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th SFS held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 13:44
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    Police Week
    436th SFS
    Police Week 2023

