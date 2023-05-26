Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023 [Image 4 of 8]

    Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brian Faas, 436th Mission Generation Group quality assurance inspector, fires an M4 carbine during the 2023 Police Week Excellence in Competition event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th Security Forces Squadron held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

