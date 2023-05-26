Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023

Tech. Sgt. Brian Faas, 436th Mission Generation Group quality assurance inspector, fires an M4 carbine during the 2023 Police Week Excellence in Competition event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th Security Forces Squadron held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

