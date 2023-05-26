Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence, and Air Superiority

Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, partnered with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Daegu Air Base, South Korea, to conduct a Base Resiliency Exercise, April 19-29, 2023. Joint exercises are an opportunity to strengthen interoperation capabilities, deterrence, and air superiority.

