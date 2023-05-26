Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, partnered with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Daegu Air Base, South Korea, to conduct a Base Resiliency Exercise, April 19-29, 2023. Joint exercises are an opportunity to strengthen interoperation capabilities, deterrence, and air superiority.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7827273
|VIRIN:
|141124-F-TQ710-033
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|632.38 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence, and Air Superiority [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence and Air Superiority
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT