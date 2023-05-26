Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence, and Air Superiority [Image 10 of 11]

    Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence, and Air Superiority

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, partnered with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Daegu Air Base, South Korea, to conduct a Base Resiliency Exercise, April 19-29, 2023. Joint exercises are an opportunity to strengthen interoperation capabilities, deterrence, and air superiority.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    CES
    USAF
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Air Force Civil Engineers

