Strengthening Interoperation, Deterrence and Air Superiority

Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, partnered with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Daegu Air Base, South Korea, to conduct a Base Resiliency Exercise, April 19-29, 2023.



In preparation for the exercise, seven airmen met with the 607th Materiel Maintenance Squadron leaders to stage War Reserve Material assets over a 3-day period.



“The planning process takes months and usually starts right after the BRE from the year prior,” said Master Sgt. Wayman Powers, Superintendent of Utilities and Electrical Maintenance for the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron. “We have to plan out travel, funding, a land use agreement, and training at home station before going.”



This year, the exercise included a team of 43 engineers in career fields including heavy equipment, structures, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, electrical, water and fuels system maintenance, power pro, engineering, and emergency management. The goal is to continue to build off the previous year’s exercise, which included 26 personnel.



Reflecting on the role collaboration played in the exercise, Airfield Support Superintendent Master Sgt. Robert Taron said, “The BRE planning and execution was a complete team effort. There was communication across all Air Force Specialty Codes to generate the learning objectives, as well as developing the training schedule for the exercise.”



“Every training event that took place was a multi-craft effort that showcased the ability of 647th airmen to collaborate not only among themselves but with ROKAF,” Taron continued.



To start the exercise, all members of the 647th CES received a briefing from the 7th Air Force BRE leadership on April 23 and went through an overview of their AFSC-specific equipment.



Over the next two days, U.S. airmen trained with ROKAF on heavy equipment operations, large legacy crater repair, erection of a medium shelter, water purification ops, airfield lighting, generators, heating and cooling and environmental control units. They also trained on the ROKAF Rapid Utility Repair Kit and Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, contingency beddown planning, command and control, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response, and the Air Force Mobile Runway Edge Sheaves overview.



“One of the biggest benefits to joint training is taking advantage of the equipment our partners have that our home stations do not offer,” said Senior Master Sgt. David Lyons, the Utilities, Maintenance and Transportation Division Superintendent.



On April 26, 50 ROKAF members joined the 647th CES in performing a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair. Emergency management personnel were also able to erect and train on a specialized CBRN tent called the joint expeditionary collective protection structural kit improved, which supports the decontamination process.



On April 27, the teams executed a beddown, including the erection of eight Small Shelter System tents, three generators, an electrical system and eight Environmental Control Units. The camp also included the dry setup of a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit, or ROWPU, and bathroom and showers.



That evening, all U.S. and 10 ROKAF members slept overnight in the camp’s tents, using cots and sleeping bags.



On April 28, exercise reconstitution began.



Members from both nations received valuable training on a multitude of heavy equipment and restoring a runway after an attack. The exercise was also an opportunity for Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Polston, 647th CES Commander, to deepen ties with ROKAF leadership.



“Our focus for the BRE was testing our capabilities and increasing competence, all while continuing to build relationships with our ROK brothers and sisters. I’d say our engineers, both US and ROK, knocked it out of the park,” said Polston.



Upon completion of the exercise, a recognition ceremony was held where eight U.S. and eight ROKAF members were recognized for their superior performance.



To build upon the relationship between nations, the members of the exercise concluded the week with a sports challenge, including soccer and basketball matches. Later that evening, a victory barbecue was held to celebrate the successful outcome of the BRE training and continue building comradery.



Joint exercises like the BRE are a key opportunity to strengthen interoperation capabilities. While deterrence is the goal, preparing to meet the challenges of tomorrow is the reality.



The stability and peace of the Indo-Pacific relies on continually building upon the bond between the United States and South Korea.

