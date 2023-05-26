A chef cooks meat and onions prior to opening their food truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. The food truck offered two menu items, sushi pieces and a black pork rice cup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7826709
|VIRIN:
|230522-F-MZ237-1138
|Resolution:
|5959x3965
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT