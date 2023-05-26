A chef cooks meat and onions prior to opening their food truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. The food truck offered two menu items, sushi pieces and a black pork rice cup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 03:25 Photo ID: 7826709 VIRIN: 230522-F-MZ237-1138 Resolution: 5959x3965 Size: 4.43 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.