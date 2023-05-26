Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | A chef cooks meat and onions prior to opening their food truck at Kunsan Air Base,...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea--The Wolf Pack welcomed a new food truck May 22, expanding meals options on the installation. Several gathered for the special sushi and rice bowls that were offered by the chefs.

    Adding food trucks to the lunchtime meal section was an Airmen-driven idea fronted by the Quality of Life task force

    To assure the quality of food, the 8th Medical Group’s public health flight first conducted health inspections on the food storage and preparation procedures.

    Additional truck and expanded time are in the near future pending the success of the current truck’s opportunity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

