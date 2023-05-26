KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea--The Wolf Pack welcomed a new food truck May 22, expanding meals options on the installation. Several gathered for the special sushi and rice bowls that were offered by the chefs.



Adding food trucks to the lunchtime meal section was an Airmen-driven idea fronted by the Quality of Life task force



To assure the quality of food, the 8th Medical Group’s public health flight first conducted health inspections on the food storage and preparation procedures.



Additional truck and expanded time are in the near future pending the success of the current truck’s opportunity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 03:36 Story ID: 445825 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.