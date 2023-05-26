Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 1 of 3]

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen wait to order food at a new food truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. To assure the quality of food, the 8th Medical Group’s public health flight conducted a health inspection on the food storage and preparation procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7826707
    VIRIN: 230522-F-MZ237-1150
    Resolution: 5323x3330
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Quality of Life
    Indo-Pacific

