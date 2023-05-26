An 8th Fighter Wing Airman waits for his food at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. Adding food trucks to the lunchtime meal section was an Airmen-driven idea fronted by the Quality of Life task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 03:25 Photo ID: 7826708 VIRIN: 230522-F-MZ237-1134 Resolution: 6048x3832 Size: 3.61 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.