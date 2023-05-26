Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options [Image 2 of 3]

    Wolf Pack debuts new food truck, expands meal options

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Fighter Wing Airman waits for his food at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. Adding food trucks to the lunchtime meal section was an Airmen-driven idea fronted by the Quality of Life task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Quality of Life
    Indo-Pacific

