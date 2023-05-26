Capt. Ryan Bailey, 9th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to attach a C-5M Super Galaxy to a KC-10 Extender during an aerial refueling training mission over Pennsylvania, May 25, 2023. The 9th AS routinely flies aerial refueling missions to meet global airlift capability requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7826239 VIRIN: 230525-F-PU288-1161 Resolution: 4519x3644 Size: 2.76 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.