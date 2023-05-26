Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members [Image 6 of 8]

    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Leadership Central Delaware program member takes photos on his phone aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy over Pennsylvania, May 25, 2023. The LCD members were given the opportunity to see an aerial refueling training mission with the 9th Airlift Squadron, witnessing firsthand how Dover AFB trains to deliver cargo around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    This work, Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5
    Super Galaxy
    Incentive flight
    436th Airlift Wing
    LCD

