Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members

Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Leadership Central Delaware program members board a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 25, 2023. The LCD members were given the opportunity to see an aerial refueling training mission with the 9th Airlift Squadron, witnessing firsthand how Dover AFB trains to deliver cargo around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

