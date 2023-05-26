Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members [Image 5 of 8]

    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A fasten seat belt sign is illuminated on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 25, 2023. Dover AFB Airmen utilize the C-5 and C-17 Globemaster III to meet global airlift capability requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:20
    Photo ID: 7826236
    VIRIN: 230525-F-PU288-1083
    Resolution: 3800x1445
    Size: 239.69 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members
    Dover AFB showcases aerial refueling capabilities to CDCC, LCD members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5
    Super Galaxy
    Incentive flight
    436th Airlift Wing
    LCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT