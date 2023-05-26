AAPIHM Taste of Home

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Col. Jason Allen, 81st TRW vice commander, share a home-cooked meal with 81st TRW Airmen during the Taste of Home event for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

