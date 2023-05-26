Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 2 of 8]

    AAPIHM Taste of Home

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 81st Training Wing share a home-cooked meal for the Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 7824706
    VIRIN: 230526-F-TI822-015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.21 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home
    AAPIHM Taste of Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Taste of Home
    AAPIHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT