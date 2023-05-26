Airmen from the 81st Training Wing serve a variety of food for the Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7824705 VIRIN: 230526-F-TI822-011 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.88 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.