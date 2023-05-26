Airmen from the 81st Training Wing serve a variety of food for the Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7824705
|VIRIN:
|230526-F-TI822-011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT