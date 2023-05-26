Airmen from the 81st Training Wing help set up decorations for the Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7824708
|VIRIN:
|230526-F-TI822-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.67 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
