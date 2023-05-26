Airmen from the 81st Training Wing help set up decorations for the Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 26, 2023. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7824708 VIRIN: 230526-F-TI822-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.67 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPIHM Taste of Home [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.