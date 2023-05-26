Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 30, 2023) The Chief Priest of Jodo-ji Temple, Michio Hemni, leads the 62nd commemoration ceremony of the returning of the bell to Japan, May 30, at Jodo-ji Temple. The bell is the oldest in the region and resounded for the first time since its return 62 years ago. It is a symbol of the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 03:41
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNFJ/CNRJ
    CNFJ, CNRJ, JMSDF

