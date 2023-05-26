Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan  (May 30, 2023)  Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, Carl Lahti; Vice Adm. Yoshihisa Inui, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force; Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji; Chief Priest of Jodo-ji Temple Michio Hemni, participate in a bell commemoration ceremony, May 30, at Jodoji Temple. The bell is the oldest in the region and resounded for the first time since its return 62 years ago, and is a symbol of the great friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

