Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 30, 2023) Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, Carl Lahti; Commander, Fleet Activities Yoksuka Capt. Les Sobol; Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji; President of the Rotary Club Yokosuka, Chosei Maeda, Chairman, participate in a bell commemoration ceremony , May 30, at Jodoji Temple. The bell is the oldest in the region and resounded for the first time since its return 62 years ago, and is a symbol of the great friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)
Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 03:41
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
