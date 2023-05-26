Jodo-ji Temple Bell Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 30, 2023) The Chief Priest of Jodo-ji Temple, Michio Hemni, leads the 62nd commemoration ceremony of the returning of the bell to Japan, May 30, at Jodo-ji Temple. The bell is the oldest in the region and resounded for the first time since its return 62 years ago. It is a symbol of the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

