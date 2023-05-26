Outbound Airmen and their families are transported to Hangar 1 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar caused significant damage to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron's passenger terminal. With the terminal out of commission, the 734th AMS teamed up with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron and are now using their hangar as a temporary terminal until repairs to the main facility are complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:26 Photo ID: 7824112 VIRIN: 230530-F-YT646-0035 Resolution: 5727x3047 Size: 4.25 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.