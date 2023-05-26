Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 7]

    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    734th Air Mobility Squadron Airmen and employees prepare the Patriot Express for its next departure while parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Even after the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar, operations have not stopped for the 734th AMS. Their priority of making sure Airmen and supplies are transported to the right bases are still in full swing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    This work, Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Patriot Express
    Andersen AFB
    734th AMS
    Typhoon Mawar
    Temporary Terminal
    4th RS

