Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 7]

    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Outbound Airmen go through a security checkpoint before entering the temporary passenger terminal in Hangar 1 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar caused significant damage to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron's passenger terminal. With the terminal out of commission, the 736th AMS teamed up with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron and are now using their hangar as a temporary terminal until repairs to the main facility are complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7824106
    VIRIN: 230530-F-YT646-0031
    Resolution: 5530x3471
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar
    Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot Express
    Andersen AFB
    734th AMS
    Typhoon Mawar
    Temporary Terminal
    4th RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT