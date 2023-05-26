Children of outbound Airmen watch as the Patriot Express airline touches down in front of the temporary passenger terminal, Hangar 1, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar caused significant damage to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron's passenger terminal. With the terminal out of commission, the 734th AMS teamed up with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron and are now using their hangar as a temporary terminal until repairs to the main facility are complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7824108
|VIRIN:
|230530-F-YT646-0032
|Resolution:
|6015x3087
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Express still operational after Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
