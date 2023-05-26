U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire the M2A2 Howitzer during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7823802
|VIRIN:
|230529-M-UQ852-1306
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
