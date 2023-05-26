Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 5 of 6]

    2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire the M2A2 Howitzer during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 18:45
    Location: US
    This work, 2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    USMC
    artillery
    2dMARDIV
    USMCNEWS
    21 MINUTE GUN SALUTE

