2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns

U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division await orders to fire the M2A2 Howitzer during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)

