    2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 4 of 6]

    2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw 

    2nd Marine Division

    Ret. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. George Johnson, stands at attention during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7823801
    VIRIN: 230529-M-UQ852-1270
    Resolution: 4856x3752
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    USMC
    artillery
    2dMARDIV
    USMCNEWS
    21 MINUTE GUN SALUTE

