Fleet Week New York 2023: USS Intrepid Memorial Day Ceremony

Honorable Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, center, and Bruce Mosler, co-chairman of the Intrepid Museum, pose for a photo with a commemorative wreath at a Memorial Day Commemoration in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US