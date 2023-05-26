Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, addresses attendees of a Memorial Day Commemoration in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7823453
|VIRIN:
|230529-N-QI593-1045
|Resolution:
|5111x3407
|Size:
|882.49 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: USS Intrepid Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
