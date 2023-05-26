Fleet Week New York 2023: USS Intrepid Memorial Day Ceremony

Commander, 2nd Naval Division, Italian Rear Adm. Giacinto Scianda, throws a ceremonial wreath into the Hudson River as part of the Intrepid Memorial Day Ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

