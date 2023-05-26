Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Mayors Jean-Pierre L’Honneur, of the City of Carentan, and Kees van Rooij, of the Municipality of Meierijstad, walk to their seats after laying a wreath on a memorial during a Wreath Laying Ceremony during the Week of the Eagles May 23, 2023.

    The purpose of this event was to pay tribute to our fallen comrades and to remember all our veterans. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7822663
    VIRIN: 230523-A-ZY466-408
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    veterans
    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT