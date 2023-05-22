101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks to a crowd gathered for a Wreath Laying Ceremony during the Week of the Eagles May 23, 2023.



The purpose of this event was to pay tribute to our fallen comrades and to remember all our veterans. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

