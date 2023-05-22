Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, the commander and command sergeant major for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), walk to a wreath to lay it on a memorial during a Wreath Laying Ceremony during the Week of the Eagles May 23, 2023.
The purpose of this event was to pay tribute to our fallen comrades and to remember all our veterans. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
101st 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
