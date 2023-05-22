Joint and combined arms JTAC training with allied nation support.

NORTH MACEDONIA - U.S. service members and a North Macedonian soldier observe close air support activities from an AH-64 Apache May 24, 2023 at Krivolak Military Training Center during exercise Immediate Response. Joint terminal attack controllers, along side Joint Fires Observers, coordinate, integrate, and control actions of combat aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air support operations to prepare allies and partners to train as they fight.



Immediate Response is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multi-national forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nina J. Ramon, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.24.2023
Location: KRIVOLAK, MP