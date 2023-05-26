Joint and combined arms JTAC training with allied nation support.

NORTH MACEDONIA - National Guard Sgt Chandler Wiltsey, a Forward observer with Headquarter, Headquarters Command, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, plan preemptive targets during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training exercise May 24, 2023 at Krivolak Military Training Center. Joint and combines arms JTAC training with allied nation support investments in critical military capabilities while implementing enhanced readiness.



Immediate Response is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multi-national forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nina J. Ramon, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)

