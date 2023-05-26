Joint and combined arms JTAC training with allied nation support.

NORTH MACEDONIA - U.S Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Williams, 116 Air Support Operations, Camp Murray, Washington calls in for close are support during the Immediate Response exercise May 24, 2023 at Krivolak Military Training Center. The joint and combined armed Joint Terminal Attack Controller training with allied nation support hones service member’s abilities to be more efficient in a realistic training environment.



Immediate Response is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners..



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multi-national forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nina J. Ramon, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)

