Joint and combined arms JTAC training with allied nation support.

NORTH MACEDONIA - Army Sgt Jordan Ulbrich, Joint Fires Observer with Headquarter, Headquarters Command, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, scopes a target for an A-10 Thunderbolt to drop simulated ordnance at the Kivolak Military Training Center, May 24, 2023 in support of Immediate Response exercise.



Immediate Response is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners..



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multi-national forces. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nina J. Ramon, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)

