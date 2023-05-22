Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave [Image 5 of 5]

    VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230526-N-VD554-1015 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2023) – A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 conducts a flyover of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego during the Military Appreciation Night for the San Diego Waves FC National Women’s Soccer League match May 26, 2023. VRM-50’s mission is to provide highly trained pilots and aircrew to deliver persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7822144
    VIRIN: 230526-N-VD554-1015
    Resolution: 2364x3309
    Size: 688.23 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave
    The San Diego Wave tour VRM-50
    VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave
    The San Diego Wave tour VRM-50
    VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snapdragon Stadium
    CNAF
    VRM-50
    San Diego Wave FC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT