VRM-50 Conducts a Flyover for San Diego Wave

230526-N-VD554-1010 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2023) – A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 conducts a flyover of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego during the Military Appreciation Night for the San Diego Waves FC National Women’s Soccer League match May 26, 2023. VRM-50’s mission is to provide highly trained pilots and aircrew to deliver persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

