    The San Diego Wave tour VRM-50 [Image 4 of 5]

    The San Diego Wave tour VRM-50

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230524-N-VW723-1213 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 24, 2023) Players from the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club (FC) pose with Sailors assigned to the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 24. VRM-50’s mission is to provide highly trained pilots and aircrew to deliver persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

