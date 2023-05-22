The San Diego Wave tour VRM-50

230524-N-VW723-1205 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 24, 2023) Players from the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club (FC) autograph a scarf for Cdr. Emily Stellpflug, commanding officer, "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 24. VRM-50’s mission is to provide highly trained pilots and aircrew to deliver persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

