    Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08 [Image 1 of 8]

    Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A UH-60 of Alpha Co., 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard flies out to “The Box,” May 27, 2023. Minnesotan aircraft will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    JRTC
    MNARNG
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

