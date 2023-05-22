Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08

A UH-60 of Alpha Co., 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard flies out to “The Box,” May 27, 2023. Minnesotan aircraft will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.

