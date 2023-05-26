Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08

UH-60s of Alpha Co., 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard prepare to fly out to “The Box,” May 27, 2023. Minnesotan aircraft will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.

