    Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08 [Image 4 of 8]

    Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter of Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard lifts off after completing cold load training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 27, 2023. Connecticut aircraft will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 7821996
    VIRIN: 230527-Z-OK031-0007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: US
    JRTC
    CTARNG
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

