A CH-47 Chinook helicopter of Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard lifts off after completing cold load training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 27, 2023. Connecticut aircraft will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7821996
|VIRIN:
|230527-Z-OK031-0007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Amelia Thatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
