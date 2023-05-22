Fortunate Son intensifies: multiple states contribute aviation assets to JRTC 23-08

Warrant Officer 1 Vivian Cabanas, 42nd Regional Support Group (right), meets the crew of Alpha Co., 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard as they complete cold load training before flying out to “The Box,” May 27, 2023. Minnesota’s UH-60s will support more than 5,000 Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.

