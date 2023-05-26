Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 11 of 11]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard perform in Time Square Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 08:24
    Photo ID: 7821739
    VIRIN: 230526-N-QI593-2015
    Resolution: 5654x3769
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

