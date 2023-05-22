U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class John Starr, assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northeast , performs in Times Square for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 08:24 Photo ID: 7821732 VIRIN: 230526-N-QI593-2254 Resolution: 5547x3698 Size: 772.28 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.